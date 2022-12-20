In a shocking incident, the Vice President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Raju Sharma was found hanging beside the Nabagraha Temple in Guwahati in the morning of December 20.

According to witnesses, Sharma was found hanging by a wall beside the temple premises.

The police reached the scene after being informed by the temple authorities. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police are suspecting the death of Raju Sharma to be a case of suicide although they have begun an investigation into the case.

The news of the sudden death of Senior Vice-President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Raju Prasad Sharma this morning has shocked the entire Congress family. Every leader and worker of the party has expressed deep grief over the demise of Raju Prasad Sharma, and wished eternal peace to the departed soul of this Congress leader.

Party president Bhupen Kumar Bora said in a condolence message that they were saddened by the news that the state Congress leader, who had served the party with utmost dedication and honesty for the last four decades, left for heavenly abode.

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