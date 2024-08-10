Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah on August 10 said that his party is committed to securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six key communities in Assam. Borah praised Congress MP Rakibul Hussain for raising the issue in Parliament and said that it remains an "unfinished agenda" for the Congress.

The communities in question include Adivasi (commonly known as tea tribes), Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tai-Ahom. Borah highlighted that these groups previously enjoyed ST status under a Presidential ordinance during Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s tenure but lost this status when the BJP came to power.

“The BJP promised to implement this reservation but has since forgotten about it,” Borah said. “Congress is committed to reviving this issue and will mobilize its full organizational strength to achieve this long-overdue goal.”