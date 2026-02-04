Assam: Congress website allegedly hacked within an hour of launch, sparks cybersecurity concerns

A newly launched campaign website, unveiled by Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on February 4, was allegedly hacked within an hour of going live.

The website, WhoIsHBS.com, was introduced as a key digital initiative aimed at shaping the political narrative. However, shortly after its launch, visitors reportedly found the homepage replaced with a cryptic message reading, “Better luck next time, Paijaan.”

Screenshots of the altered webpage circulated rapidly across social media platforms, turning what was meant to be a strategic online intervention into an instant controversy.

The incident has ignited a broader debate on the digital preparedness of political parties, especially at a time when online platforms play a decisive role in public outreach and perception-building.

While there has been no official statement yet clarifying whether the incident was a hack or a technical breach, the episode has already dealt a blow to the intended impact of the launch, highlighting how quickly digital narratives can unravel in today’s hyper-connected political landscape.