Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on January 18 said that if the Congress party don't come to an understanding with AIUDF, then they will lose Kaliabor constituency and Nogaon constituency seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"If they don't ally with us; How many Lok Sabha seats will they get? "The new delimitation process is in favour of the AIUDF party and the Congress will have a tough time if the national party do not come into an understanding with AIUDF", said the AIUDF party supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and asked " Can they save their Koliabar and Nogaon seats? How many seats can they retain.?" He also said that "If an alliance with AIUDF is not met, the Congress party will get zero seats".

Barpeta, Karimganj and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats are on the AIUDF's list, Ajmal said, "We are getting two seats after the re-fixation of the constituencies. On the other hand, Ajmal also claimed that he will win the Dhubri seat with at least 25 to 30 per cent more votes than last time.

Also Read: Assam: AASU, AIUDF welcomes the start of constituency delimitation process

Ajmal, visited Dhubri on Wednesday to attend a meeting with APDCL where the committee has been made under the chairmanship of the MP to solve various issues relating to the power supply.

"It has been seen that many middlemen are misappropriating public money in regard to electricity connections and transformer installation. Such persons are needed to be identified and strict actions are to be taken against them". He also informed that he has directed all the MLAs to submit their issues relating to the power supply in the next meeting of the Committee.

Earlier, the All Assam Students' Union and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) welcomed the start of the constituency delimitation process in Assam.

The AIUDF general secretary Karimuddin Borbhuyan said that the delimitation should be such that people belonging to all castes and ethnicities can have representations.

''The delimitation should have taken the 2021 census report, not 2001. The process should be scientific.

On the other hand, AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah opined that consistency delimitation was a long-pending demand of the AASU.

''The government should discuss the modalities of the constituency delimitation process with all stakeholders,'' Baruah added.

However, the delimitation move received a cold shoulder from Congress.

''The situation in Assam is not conducive for constituency delimitation for various reasons,'' said Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia.