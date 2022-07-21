The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has staged a protest near Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati against Sonia Gandhi’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for the National Herald case in Delhi.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, and several MLAs, along with party leaders were detained by police on Thursday when they staged a protest against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The Assam Congress has raised slogans and slammed the BJP-led government. The Congress leaders and several party workers tried to march along the GS road from the state party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, near the Bhangagarh area.

The Congress workers tried to break the barricades while security officials dragged the workers and detained them.

Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta and APCC chief Bhupen Bora were among the leaders who were detained by the police during the protest.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have all been detained in Delhi amid the protests.

Ashok Gehlot, Senior Congressman and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, criticised the ED’s decision to question Sonia Gandhi and suggested that the investigation agency first conduct a news conference to outline the specific accusations that are being investigated.

He further added, “The ED should have gone to her residence to take her responses to their questions,” adding that this was being done to harass her.