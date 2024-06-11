Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, who was elected to the Lok Sabha with the highest victory margin, resigned as a member of the Assam assembly on June 11.

He handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, in the presence of Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and several Congress leaders.

The MP-elect from Dhubri was also given a farewell by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the voting percentage in the minority-dominated Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies.



Also Read: Rakibul Hussain’s win with massive minority votes is alarming: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He described the turnout as 'alarming' and hinted at possible communalism from the Muslim community.

Speaking to the media Himanta Biswa Sarma said, " “The dangerous election results of Nagaon and Dhubri have again proved that the foundation of the social fabric of Assam is very weak... Rakibul Hussain won by over 10 lakh votes. What does this signify? It shows the danger in front of our society and 'jatiya jibon' (national life),” Sarma told reporters here.

"... You think about leading by over 10 lakh votes and not a single Hindu voted there; so how much is the danger in front of our social fabric?" claimed Sarma."