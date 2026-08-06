Assam conservationist Didom Daimari invited to President’s Independence Day reception

Didom Daimari, a grassroots conservationist from Angarajuli village in Assam’s Udalguri district, has been invited to the President of India’s prestigious Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in recognition of his long-standing contribution to wildlife conservation, community-led forest protection and sustainable development.

Daimari, who serves as a Field Coordinator with conservation organisation Aaranyak, has spent more than a decade working with local communities and forest authorities to strengthen conservation efforts in the Bhairabkunda landscape.

The invitation is being seen as a national recognition of his sustained work in wildlife conservation, habitat restoration, human-elephant conflict mitigation, environmental education and community participation in forest protection.

Daimari has worked closely with the Dhansiri Forest Division under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Forest Department and has played an active role in promoting community-based conservation initiatives in the region.

As a member of the Dhansiri-Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC), he has contributed to forest restoration, wildlife protection, community mobilisation and awareness programmes. His work has also focused on promoting eco-tourism and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local residents.

A certified eco-tourism guide recognised by BTC Tourism and Assam Tourism, Daimari currently serves as the president of the Bhairabkunda Eco-Tourism and Conservation Society. He also leads the Angarajuli Homestay Committee, where he has been working to promote responsible tourism while supporting community-based livelihoods.

Congratulating Daimari on the honour, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Didom Daimari of Angarajuli village in Udalguri district on being invited to the Hon’ble President of India’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This recognition honours his dedicated efforts in wildlife conservation, community-led forest protection and sustainable development."

Aaranyak also hailed the recognition as a moment of pride for the organisation, the Dhansiri Forest Division, the Dhansiri-Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee, the Bhairabkunda Eco-Tourism and Conservation Society and the people of Angarajuli village.

The organisation said the honour reflects the importance of grassroots environmental leaders and community participation in protecting forests and wildlife while promoting sustainable development.

Daimari’s invitation to the President’s Independence Day reception highlights the growing national recognition of community-driven conservation efforts and the role of local communities in safeguarding India’s biodiversity.