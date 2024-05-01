Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a prominent figure in conservation efforts in Assam, has been awarded the prestigious Whitley Gold Award for 2024, earning the title of "Green Oscar" recipient. This recognition marks a significant achievement not only for Dr. Barman but also for Assam on the global conservation stage.

The Whitley Gold Award is revered as one of the highest honors in conservation, underscoring Dr. Barman's exceptional dedication to protecting the endangered greater adjutant, also known as Hargila, one of the rarest storks in the world. Her remarkable efforts have mobilized local women in Assam and garnered attention worldwide for the conservation of this species.

Dr. Barman's journey and work have gained widespread recognition, with her appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today show providing a platform to discuss her efforts and the significance of conserving the greater adjutant. This accolade adds to her impressive list of achievements, including the UN Environment Champions of the Earth Award she received in 2022.

Beyond her role as a conservationist, Dr. Barman is celebrated for her multifaceted contributions as an entrepreneur, economist, women's rights activist, and wildlife biologist. Her transformative actions have been instrumental in addressing ecosystem degradation and advocating for the protection of endangered species like the greater adjutant.

Her tireless efforts serve as a beacon of hope for conservationists worldwide and exemplify the impact of grassroots movements in safeguarding biodiversity.

The live stream of the award ceremony, scheduled for 7:30 pm BST that is around 12:00 am in India, promises to showcase Dr. Barman's remarkable achievements and further amplify the importance of conservation efforts on a global scale.