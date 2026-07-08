Assam considers new Rongpur Development Block office, Panchayat infrastructure upgrade in Cachar after delimitation

The Assam Government is considering a proposal to construct a new office building for the newly created Rongpur Development Block in Cachar district, along with the construction and renovation of several Panchayat office buildings affected by the recent delimitation exercise.

Replying to an unstarred question by Udharbond MLA Rajdeep Goala during the Assembly session on Wednesday, July 8, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora informed the House that a proposal seeking financial support has already been forwarded to the Finance Department.

According to the minister, the proposal was submitted by the Cachar Zilla Parishad through a letter dated September 26, 2025, to the Special Secretary of the Finance (Economic Affairs) Department. The proposal includes Rongpur Development Block under the Udharbond Assembly constituency among the blocks requiring a new office building.

Official documents accompanying the proposal highlight major infrastructure gaps that have emerged following the delimitation of Panchayat boundaries in the district.

The report states that several existing Gaon Panchayat (GP) and Anchalik Panchayat (AP) office buildings have become inadequate due to increased administrative requirements or have deteriorated over time. It also notes that a number of newly constituted Gaon Panchayats do not have dedicated office buildings, while some Panchayats have lost access to their previous offices after the buildings fell outside their revised jurisdiction following delimitation.

The proposal has been submitted for consideration under the 7th Assam State Finance Commission, with officials requesting adequate financial allocation for the construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing infrastructure.

According to the documents, the lack of proper office infrastructure has affected the functioning of Panchayat institutions, including public service delivery, record maintenance, administrative work and the conduct of official meetings.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department said the proposal and supporting documents have been uploaded to the NeVA portal for further examination. The proposed works will be taken up after the necessary financial approval is received from the state government.