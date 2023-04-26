Rajya Sabha member Ajit Bhuyan on April 26 said that a conspiracy has been hatched against him in an alleged MPLAD fund scam.

He said this while reacting to the case registered against him by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

''I don't want to comment anything on this matter and this is not a new thing for me. I look at the papers first before commenting. It is a conspiracy against me,'' Bhuyan said.

He further claimed that the guidelines clearly state where and how MP funds will be spent, adding, '' There is nothing to worry about. These things will not stop me from raising my voice''.

Along with Bhuyan, 14 persons have been named along with MP Ajit Bhuyan in the FIR which was submitted before a special court on April 25.

Earlier, the Assam government suspended five government officials over alleged involvement in Bhuyan's MP funding scam.

As per reports, IAS officer Shewali Devi Sharma has been suspended.

The suspension order has also been issued to ACS officers Munindra Bordoloi, Sharmistha Bora, Sukanya Bora, and Hemant Kumar Dutta.

The suspension comes after the inquiry report of the CM's Special Vigilance Cell started an investigation on MP Ajit Bhuyan's MP fund allocation.

Also read: Assam CM Vigilance Cell files FIR against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan