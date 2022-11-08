The Assam government is mulling to start the construction work of a bridge connecting North Guwahati with Lachit Ghat.

Addressing a crowd at Chaygaon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Earlier I have said that the construction of the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge will begin in the presence of PM Modi".

Further, the CM also said that a second railroad bridge over the Brahmaputra in Jakulbari will soon be constructed along with Kurua-Narengi bridge over the River Brahmaputra will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The ultimate aim is to ensure that the vehicles travelling between upper and lower Assam can bypass Guwahati city to reduce traffic congestion.

Earlier today, November 8, in a bid to push the infrastructure development in Chaygaon, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today also inaugurated the northeast's first cold storage in Chaygaon.

This will be the northeast's first 5K MW cold storage facility in the Chaygaon area of Assam. The cold storage has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

On the other hand, CM Sarma also inaugurated a food processing unit at Paneri.