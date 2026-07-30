Assam: Consumer body seeks mandatory doorstep weighing of LPG cylinders in Dhubri

The Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), Dhubri District Committee, has urged the district administration to ensure the mandatory weighing of domestic LPG cylinders at consumers' doorsteps, citing a Supreme Court ruling aimed at protecting consumer rights.

A delegation led by district president Binoy Bhattacharya submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri through Additional Deputy Commissioner (Magistracy and Administration) Kartik Kalita.

Referring to the Supreme Court's judgment in Civil Appeal No. 10126 of 2010, the organisation sought strict enforcement of the directive requiring LPG cylinders to be weighed before delivery. It also cited provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The ABGP demanded that delivery personnel carry certified weighing scales, allow consumers to inspect the cylinder seal and verify its weight at the time of delivery, and ensure that LPG distributors prominently display information on consumer rights and grievance redressal mechanisms at their agencies.

The organisation said these measures would improve transparency, prevent the delivery of underweight cylinders and strengthen consumer protection across the district.

In a separate memorandum, the ABGP requested the allocation of land for setting up its district office. A copy of the application was also submitted to Dhubri Municipal Board Chairman Debamoy Sanyal, Bhattacharya said.