Assam: Container truck crashes into railing on Kaliabhomora bridge, narrow escape for driver

An accident was reported early Sunday, January 25 morning on Assam’s vital Kaliabhomora bridge after a goods-laden container vehicle rammed into a railing pillar.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the early hours on the old Kaliabhomora bridge when the container, carrying four-wheeler vehicles, reportedly lost control while crossing the bridge.

The heavy vehicle slammed into a railing post with considerable force, leaving the container dangerously suspended and partially hanging over the side of the bridge.

The impact caused significant disruption to traffic movement in the area for a brief period, as authorities rushed to secure the vehicle and prevent further mishaps. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape narrowly and sustained no major injuries, averting a fatal incident.

Police and emergency teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated measures to clear the container and restore normal traffic flow. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, though overspeeding and loss of control are suspected.