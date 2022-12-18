A huge consignment of Yaba tablets was seized in Cachar on December 17. Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted a vehicle and found the contraband stashed inside the vehicle. A total of 62 packets containing 6, 20,000 Yaba tablets were found during the raid. The police also apprehended three persons involved in the case. Police said that the three accused belonged to the neighbouring state Meghalaya.



Congratulating the police on the success, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma tweeted,



Huge recovery!

@cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 62 packets containing 6,20,000 Yaba tablets. Also apprehended three accused belonging to a neighbouring state.

Great job @assampolice

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Huge recovery!@cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 62 packets containing 6,20,000 Yaba tablets. Also apprehended three accused belonging to a neighbouring state.



Great job @assampolice 👍@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/mHegZcD2qG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 18, 2022

Guwahati City Police on December 13 seized a large number of contraband drugs including 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin worth more than Rs 14 crore from an ambulance.

“We arrested a person in the case and further investigation is underway,” said Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police.

On December 11, drugs worth Rs 50 crore were seized and five persons arrested from Cachar district of Assam, police said. According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, police intercepted two cars coming from Aizawl to Silchar on Saturday night acting on a tip-off.

"From the two vehicles, we seized two lakh Yaba tablets, coming from Myanmar via Mizoram. The market value of these would be around Rs 50 crore," he added.

The police also arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the drug peddling incident, Mahatta said."It is a big inter-state gang. Our operation is on and we are hopeful of arresting more culprits," he added.