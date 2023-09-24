In a successful crackdown against drug trafficking, Assam Police on September 23 seized a sizeable amount of contraband drugs from a drug peddler in Cachar district.

According to reports, the market value of the seized contraband drugs is said to be around Rs 2 crore. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Cachar police led by Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta carried out an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi-Silchar road.

"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 18,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle and arrested one drug peddler in Cachar district. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2 crore," SP Mahatta said.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended six drug peddlers and seized 46 grams of heroin at Khanapara area in Guwahati.



Also read : Assam: STF arrrest 6 drug peddlers, seizes 46 gms of heroin in Guwahati