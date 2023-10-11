In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), in a joint operation with Cachar police recovered 20,000 WY tablets of worth Rs 1 crore approximately.

The drugs were seized from the Lakhipur sub-division of Assam's Cachar district during an operation on October 10. Along with the drugs, one drug peddler was also apprehended from the spot by the forces.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Assam Police for further legal proceedings.

The operation has given a major setback to drug fuelled insurgency in the area and also contributed to the goal of preventing the youth falling prey to the drug menace.