A contractor identified as Sunil Gogoi in Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur was killed and set ablaze in a field near his home. The incident has sparked widespread concern, prompting a swift response from authorities.

According to reports, Gogoi, associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission, was found decapitated and partially burnt on Saturday night, shortly after leaving his home in search of a frog. His belongings, including a machete and a bamboo stick, were discovered at the crime scene.

The murder has raised suspicions due to Gogoi's recent involvement in the arrest of corrupt executive engineer Jayanta Kumar Goswami. Gogoi's complaint had led to Goswami's arrest by the anti-corruption department, suggesting a potential motive for the crime.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to X (formerly Twitter), pledging a thorough investigation into the murder. He tweeted, "Reference murder at Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur - A team of @AssamCid and FSL led by IGP CID has been sent to the spot from Guwahati to associate in the investigation with @lakhimpurpolice. We shall leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators and bring them to face justice."