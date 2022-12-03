One of the prime accused in the infamous Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam, contractor Mithu Agarwal was held in Bihar on December 2.

According to reports, Agarwal was held in Bihar district of Supaul. This comes after the Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell issued a lookout notice against him.

Agarwal's name came up during the investigation into the massive sludge extraction scam in which fake bills were issued in order to steal funds from the GMC.

It should be noted that the CM Vigilance Cell issued a lookout notice against him on November 22nd, after he had been

According to officials, Agarwal will appear before the Supaul Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday, December 3. He will then be taken to Guwahati for further questioning in connection with the case.

It should be noted that on October 21, the CM Vigilance Cell was given custody of all eight people arrested in the GMC scam case for five days after they were arrested earlier that day.

Assam's CM Vigilance Cell arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in the massive GMC scam in Guwahati.

GMC OSD Babulal Sharma, cleanliness officer Aafis Ahmed, and Executive Engineers Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Elleen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, and Hiranya Barman were arrested.

Dinesh Jaiswal, the Director of Dinsan Global Venture, was also arrested in connection with the scam.

According to officials, those arrested had been extorting money for a long time by submitting fake bills. They'd create bogus bills in the name of sludge extraction.

Officers conducted an operation during which the tainted officials were held after receiving information about the illegal operations.

Also read : Assam: CM Vigilance Cell arrests former GMC chief engineer Tasdiqur Rahman from Rajasthan