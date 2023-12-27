An eviction drive led by the Barpeta Satra Management Committee Secretary Prabhat Das has stirred mixed reactions, with victims terming it illegal and demanding justice.

The drive targeted an alleged encroachment on land associated with the Barpeta Satra at Da-Hati locality in Barpeta town. During the eviction, a concrete house along with tin sheets was demolished by excavators.

Aniruddha Pathak and his family, who were affected by the drive, held a press conference, leveling serious allegations against Prabhat Das. They claim that the eviction was carried out illegally on their valid land, alleging personal enmity as the motive.

The victims also accused Prabhat Das of targeting their premises due to difficulties in disposing off their household waste. Additionally, the family alleges that jewellery and cash were looted during the eviction drive.

Seeking intervention, the victim's family appealed to Gautam Pathak, the Deka Satriya of Barpeta Satra in this regard. In response, the Barpeta Satra Management Committee has asserted that Aniruddha Pathak illegally occupied the land and constructed a house.

Secretary Prabhat Das explained in a press conference that the eviction was carried out with verbal permission from the administration after repeated notices went unanswered. The controversy has divided opinions, with few supporting the eviction drive while many others vehemently oppose it

