19 families residing in Hasraobari village of Chirang have been served eviction notices by the Sidli Revenue Circle office. The notices demand the families to vacate within 15 days, citing illegal encroachment on government land within the tribal belt and Avesni area. Failure to comply may lead to an imminent eviction drive by the administration to clear the tribal belt areas from encroachments.

The issuance of the public notice has ignited a storm of protest among the people of Hasraobari village, who express their discontent with the unilateral decision taken by the authorities. Furthermore, the government notification has drawn widespread criticism from local party organizations due to its perceived targeting of a specific community.

Notably, the names of the 19 families mentioned in the notice belong to a particular community, prompting questions about the fairness and impartiality of the eviction process. Locals have raised concerns about the apparent bias, as there are other families from different communities residing in the vicinity, who have not been served eviction notices.

"Why is only one tribe being singled out for eviction while others remain untouched? This has created an atmosphere of mistrust and division," said a concerned villager.

Amid the escalating tensions, protesters voice their determination to continue the protest until the eviction notice is withdrawn. "Our protest is ongoing and will continue in the future. If they don't revoke the notice, we shall persist. We seek the support of the people in our fight," proclaimed one protester.

Accusations of political motives behind the eviction drive have also been raised. Many assert that the ruling BJP is attempting to gain political mileage in the run-up to the upcoming MP election by creating rifts between Hindus and Muslims.

"The BJP is playing politics by orchestrating this eviction drive. They are trying to create differences between communities to further their electoral agenda," alleged the protester.

As the controversy escalates, the administration faces mounting pressure to address the concerns raised by the affected families and community members. The call for transparency and fairness in the eviction process grows louder, urging the authorities to reconsider their approach and ensure equitable treatment of all residents in the tribal belt.