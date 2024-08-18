A controversy has erupted in Assam's Hailakandi over the alleged misuse of government schemes intended for the welfare of local farmers.

The controversy centers around Jahangir Alahi Laskar, son of Zakir Hussain Laskar, the sitting MLA of the Hailakandi constituency, who is alleged to have benefited from a government scheme designed to support farmers, despite not being one himself.

Jahangir Alahi Laskar, who is known for his affluent lifestyle, including driving luxury cars, has been identified as a beneficiary of a government truck scheme through a company named Udger Company Limited. This revelation has sparked outrage among the farmers who feel neglected and marginalized by the very system meant to uplift them.

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The situation escalated when an alleged phone call recording of Abdul Baten, an agriculture officer in Hailakandi, surfaced and went viral. In the recording, Baten allegedly disclosed that out of seven government trucks distributed in the district, two were allocated on orders from the top officials and four were distributed at the behest of three local MLAs, including the son of one of these MLAs. The remaining truck was reportedly allocated to a member of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

This incident has led to widespread criticism of the Hailakandi Agriculture Department, with many accusing it of blatant corruption and favoritism.