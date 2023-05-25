In a bizarre incident that has stirred up tension, allegations have emerged regarding the allocation of government houses in Madhya Panduri village panchayat of Rangia. The controversy surrounds claims that houses have been allotted in the name of deceased individuals, sparking outrage among the local community.

The heated situation revolves around the alleged Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scam, a government housing scheme. Villagers have come forward with accusations that funds from a government house, registered under the name of a deceased woman, were embezzled without her knowledge.

Reports indicate that the Madhya Panduri panchayat, under the supervision of the Rangia Block Development Officer, has assigned government houses to individuals from other panchayats. This revelation has further fueled the anger of the affected villagers.

Incensed by the unfolding events, the aggrieved residents have demanded a thorough investigation into the conduct of the panchayat authorities responsible for the alleged irregularities. The situation has escalated to the extent that a team of Rangia police has been dispatched to the location in an effort to restore order and ensure public safety.

In response to the mounting discontent, the local students' union has sought the intervention of Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Rangia Sub-Division, Dipan Barman. The union hopes that the authorities will address the concerns of the community and take appropriate action to rectify the alleged malpractice.