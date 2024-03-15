In an incident that has sparked outrage among Buddhist devotees, a hospital in Margherita found itself embroiled in controversy after three statues of Lord Buddha were discovered being used as flowerpots.

A delegation comprising members of the All Assam Tangsa Student Union and Buddhist devotees from Margherita confronted the proprietor of the hospital expressing their deep dismay over the disrespectful treatment of the revered statues.

Nayung Mossang, speaking on behalf of the aggrieved devotees condemned the act as a grave insult to Buddhists worldwide. He vowed to submit a memorandum to the Margherita Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), urging strict action against any entity involved in the sale or use of Lord Buddha statues for inappropriate purposes.

In response to the mounting pressure and public outcry, the hospital owners issued a public apology expressing remorse for their actions and pledging not to repeat such a mistake in the future.

Following the apology, the three Lord Buddha statues were retrieved and transferred to the Margherita Buddha Vihar.