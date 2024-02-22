The Dhubri district administration is facing scrutiny for allegedly granting an India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail "OFF" licence to a bidder under dubious circumstances. The bidder, accused of corrupting higher authorities, has reportedly violated numerous regulations in obtaining the licence for 'Shop No. Dhu 9' on RK Mission Road in Dhubri.

The approved location for the IMFL retail "OFF" licence is situated dangerously close to the revered "Shata Barshik Sree Sree Kali Mandir" and the 843 No. Sishu Sikshalaya JB School, flouting the mandated 100-meter distance requirement from places of worship, educational institutions, and hospitals.

Of particular concern is the absence of distance certificates from National or State Highways, a requirement for such licences, which the bidder failed to provide. The "Shata Barshik Sree Sree Kali Mandir" committee has lodged a formal complaint with the District Commissioner, urging immediate action to revoke the licence.

Adding to the controversy, documents presented during the bidding process suggest that the bidder, purportedly deaf and visually impaired, received support from an ayurvedic physician. However, suspicions arise as the bidder reportedly owns well-established businesses, raising questions about the validity of the disability claims.

Moreover, the issued licence pertains to a store space on the ground floor of a residential building, contrary to the information submitted during the bidding process.