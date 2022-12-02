A jail inmate died under mysterious circumstances in Barpeta District Jail on December 2. The deceased has been identified as Omar Ali. According to reports Omar Ali of Ramapara was convicted and imprisoned in Barpeta district jail for seven years.

The body of the inmate is currently kept in the morgue of Barpeta Medical College Hospital. However, the cause of the prisoner's death is yet to be revealed.

Barpeta police have registered a case alleging that the death of the prisoner was unnatural and started the investigation.

Police said that investigation is on to find the actual reason behind the death of the prisoner and to find other necessary information associated with the case.

Earlier on October , 2021, a prisoner kept in Barpeta District Jail brutally killed himself by hanging on the ventilation of the prison.