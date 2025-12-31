Assam conviction rate nearly doubles after rollout of new criminal laws

The conviction rate in Assam has nearly doubled since the implementation of the new criminal laws, senior police officials said on December 31, highlighting the impact of technology-driven and evidence-based investigations on the justice delivery system.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Assam Police Special Director General (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said the conviction rate has crossed 50 per cent in cases registered under the new laws, compared to around 25 per cent under the earlier legal framework. He attributed the improvement to a stronger emphasis on scientific investigation, mandatory use of technology, and better quality of evidence presented before courts.

Gupta said the mandatory use of videography during search and seizure operations has significantly reduced the possibility of witnesses turning hostile during trials. He added that for crimes carrying punishment of seven years or more, visits by forensic experts to crime scenes have been made compulsory, resulting in more reliable and legally sustainable evidence.

The Special DGP noted that e-summons introduced under the new provisions have also streamlined procedures and improved compliance during investigations and trials. “With greater reliance on scientific methods and technology, the overall quality of investigation has improved, leading to higher conviction rates,” he said.

According to police data, around 70,000 FIRs have been registered in Assam since the new criminal laws came into force on July 1, 2024. Investigations have been completed in nearly 95 per cent of these cases, and charge sheets have already been filed accordingly.

Gupta further stated that Assam has scored 81 per cent in the implementation of the new criminal laws, well above the national average of 57 per cent, placing the state at the top among all states in terms of execution.

The new legal framework includes the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police has organised an exhibition on the new criminal laws. The exhibition, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, is being held at Naveen Nyaya Sanhita and will remain open until January 2. Officials said the exhibition aims to create public awareness about the objectives, key features, and implementation of the newly enacted laws.