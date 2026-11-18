A junior assistant in the office of the District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Assam's Cachar district has been placed under suspension following an inquiry into allegations that he collected shop rent amounting to Rs 82,000 in his personal bank account without authorisation.

An order issued on November 18 by Uttam Das, in-charge District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Cachar, identified the employee as Nurul Amin Laskar, a Junior Assistant (LDA).

The inquiry was initiated after complaints by Priyanka Roy of Shlok Traders and Subrata Dhar, proprietor of Shri Vinayak Fruits Co., alleging that Laskar had failed to issue rent receipts and had collected monthly rent for shops located on the premises of the Silchar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd (under liquidation) at Capital Point, Banipara, Club Road, Silchar.

According to the inquiry report dated November 7, a total of 10 online transactions amounting to Rs 82,000 were credited to Laskar's personal bank account between June 18, 2025, and May 3, 2026. The receiving account was found to be in his name, and certain payment remarks specifically mentioned monthly shop rent.

The inquiry also found that no official rent receipts had been issued for the transactions and that no corresponding deposits could be traced in the bank accounts maintained for the liquidation of the cooperative bank as of October 31, 2026.

Both the former liquidator, Munindra Kumar Baisya, and the subsequent ex-officio liquidator, Nurul Hasan Mazumder, denied authorising Laskar to collect rent on behalf of the institution.

The report noted that the transactions took place while Laskar was attached to the bank's Liquidation Branch, from July 6, 2024, until August 19, 2026.

The complainants further alleged that most rent payments had initially been made in cash and that the total amount collected could be substantially higher than Rs 82,000. However, the inquiry said this claim could not be verified due to the absence of documentary records and was not considered for the suspension order.

The inquiry officer observed that receiving institutional rental income in a personal bank account without authorisation, issuing receipts or accounting for the money in liquidation records raised serious concerns over financial propriety and accountability. The report also stated that the conduct, if proved, could amount to criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

The suspension order said a prima facie case of serious misconduct existed and that Laskar's continuance in office could prejudice a fair inquiry and the safety of official records.

Laskar has been directed to hand over all official records, files, registers, receipt books, cash, keys and other government property in his custody. He has also been barred from contacting or influencing the complainants and witnesses and cannot leave his headquarters without prior written permission.

The order stated that the suspension would not prevent further disciplinary proceedings, recovery of any amount found due or civil and criminal action under the law.

