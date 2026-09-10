Assam cop allegedly drunk while driving, hits 2 e-rickshaws and bike, 5 injured

A police sub-inspector allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol caused a series of road accidents over nearly five kilometres in Assam’s Chirang district, seriously injuring at least five people, including a woman and a child, officials and local residents said. The incident occurred at Tulsijhora under Amguri Police Station in Basugaon.

The officer has been identified as Sub-Inspector Ritumoni Bora of Amguri Police Station. According to local accounts, Bora was in civilian clothes and was allegedly heavily intoxicated when he was driving the vehicle.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS19 W 7765, allegedly went out of control and hit two e-rickshaws and a motorcycle rider at different locations along the stretch of road. The accidents left at least five people seriously injured.

Following the accidents, local residents allegedly chased the vehicle and caught the police officer. Bora was subsequently allegedly assaulted by members of the public, according to reports.

The situation escalated when the officer-in-charge of Amguri Police Station, Rahim Bori, reached the spot and attempted to take Bora away from the crowd. Local residents subsequently alleged that Bori behaved improperly with them.

The incident triggered anger among residents, following which senior police officials reached the area. Chirang Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruba Bora visited the spot and interacted with the residents.

The SSP assured the locals that appropriate action would be taken against the sub-inspector if he was found responsible for the accidents and alleged drunk driving.

Dhruba Bora later visited the hospital where the injured victims were undergoing treatment and enquired about their condition. He also spoke to the media about the incident.

The injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Bongaigaon. Further details about their medical condition, as well as the outcome of the police inquiry and any disciplinary or legal action against the sub-inspector, are awaited.