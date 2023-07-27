Assam: Cop awarded ‘Reduction in Rank’ on bribery charges in Tamulpur district
The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Darranga Mela Police Outpost in Assam’s Tamulpur who was arrested for accepting demanded money has been awarded a penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’
The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Darranga Mela Police Outpost in Assam’s Tamulpur who was arrested for accepting demanded money has been awarded a penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’ for gross misconduct.
Taking to Twitter, Tamulpur Police wrote, “ASI Gopal Doley, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM in a trap case while posted at Darrangamela OP in connection with ACB PS case no. 38/2022 has been awarded a major penalty of “Reduction in rank”, after due departmental proceedings, for gross misconduct in duty.”
ASI Gopal Doley, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM in a trap case while posted at Darrangamela OP in connection with ACB PS case no. 38/2022 has been awarded a major penalty of "Reduction in rank", after due departmental proceedings, for gross misconduct in duty. @assampolice— Tamulpur Police (@TamulpurPolice) July 26, 2023
Earlier, the ASI identified as Gopal Doley was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption after he was caught red-handed while accepting money for facilitating the movement of the vehicles of complaints.
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On July 26, after due departmental proceedings, Doley was awarded the penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’ for gross misconduct in duty.
ASI Gopal Doley of Darranga Outpost District Tamulpur has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for facilitating movement of complainants vehicles. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/TqDPaMLIbe— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 10, 2022
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