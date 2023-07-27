The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Darranga Mela Police Outpost in Assam’s Tamulpur who was arrested for accepting demanded money has been awarded a penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’ for gross misconduct.

Taking to Twitter, Tamulpur Police wrote, “ASI Gopal Doley, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM in a trap case while posted at Darrangamela OP in connection with ACB PS case no. 38/2022 has been awarded a major penalty of “Reduction in rank”, after due departmental proceedings, for gross misconduct in duty.”



ASI Gopal Doley, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM in a trap case while posted at Darrangamela OP in connection with ACB PS case no. 38/2022 has been awarded a major penalty of "Reduction in rank", after due departmental proceedings, for gross misconduct in duty. @assampolice — Tamulpur Police (@TamulpurPolice) July 26, 2023

Earlier, the ASI identified as Gopal Doley was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption after he was caught red-handed while accepting money for facilitating the movement of the vehicles of complaints.



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On July 26, after due departmental proceedings, Doley was awarded the penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’ for gross misconduct in duty.



