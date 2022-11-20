The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mushalpur police station was injured in a firing incident in Assam’s Baksa district on November 20, while he was on his way to arrest one accused Robin Kalita.

As per reports, the OC identified as Ananda Rabha sustained bullet injuries when he had gone to arrest Robin Kalita who was charged with allegations of child marriage.

The police officer was shot in the left leg with his service pistol when the accused managed to get grab the cop’s service pistol during a physical fight and shoot him.

The cop was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the alleged bridegroom Robin Kalita, an accused in a child marriage incident.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the alleged bride’s family was also involved in the child marriage incident.

Child marriage usually refers to a social malaise practiced in some societies in India, where a young child (usually a girl below the age of fifteen) is married to an adult man.

The second form of practice of child marriage is that in which the parents of the two children (the girl and boy) arrange a future marriage. In this practice, the individuals (the boy and girl) do not meet one another until they reach the marriageable age when the wedding ceremony is performed.

As per law, the marriageable age is 21 for males and 18 for females.

Gender inequality, social norms, perceived low status of girls, poverty, lack of education, safety concerns about girl children, and control over sexuality are considered to be reasons for the prevalence of child marriages even in the 21st century.

Female child in rural areas is more affected than their urban counterparts.