Assam cops arrest two Mizoram men for armed attack on Silchar man

A local resident sustained serious injuries after being attacked by two unknown miscreants on Silchar's Ashram Road late September 5. The victim, Nilutpal Das, lodged a complaint stating that the incident occurred around 11:30 pm near Sunlight Hospital.

According to Das, the attackers stopped him while he was riding an X-Pulse bike and shot him in the right arm before fleeing the scene. Das reportedly raised an alarm, and he was subsequently taken to Silchar Medical College for treatment.

Following a detailed investigation, police apprehended the two main suspects identified as David Hmar (22) and Christopher Vanlalpeka (22), both residents of Tuikual, Aizawl, Mizoram.

Authorities recovered multiple items linked to the attack during a search, including an Austrian-made Glock air gun with a magazine and six rounds, a CO2 gas cell, 16 bullets, a Hero X-Pulse motorcycle (MZ-01-AC-0336), an Apple iPhone, a white Apple charger, a black Alpinestar rider bag, and Rs 20,000 in cash.

A case has been registered under Silchar PS Case No. 886/25, invoking sections 126, 118(2)/3(5)BNS, and 25(1-A)/27 of the Arms Act. Investigation is ongoing.