The Assam police has arrested two individuals with drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore in the Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrests were made from Salchapra in Silchar.

A total of 847 gram of heroin and 4.035 kg of opium were seized from them.

"@cacharpolice busted a major haul in Salchapra, Silchar: @assampolice is unstoppable and the mission is clear: #AssamAgainstDrugs," the CM posted on X.

Necessary legal procedures have been initiated, an official said.

Meanwhile, the cops apprehended two more persons in Assam for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of such arrested people to 45, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The two are Sajid Ahmed of Sonitpur and Rojan Ali of Goalpara, the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Update on crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. So far, 45 Anti-Nationals have been parked in our Jails. We are on the lookout for more," he said.