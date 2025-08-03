Assam cops push back three Bangladeshis trying to enter India
Assam police pushed back three illegal Bangladeshi nationals near the Sribhumi border. Meanwhile, two suspected drug suppliers were arrested in Gauripur, with weapons and communication devices seized.
The Assam police pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals nabbed along the international border in Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 3.
Taking to his official X handle, the chief minister said, "The tough act continues. In the wee hours today, 3 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back from Sribhumi."
Out of three foreign nationals, one is a woman, according to the picture shared with the post.
Earlier, Assam's Gauripur police arrested two suspected drug suppliers during a raid conducted at Khudimari Part-I village, in a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal narcotics.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of one Samar Sharma, a local resident, and recovered a significant cache of suspicious items. The seizure included one airgun, a 5.56 mm ammunition container, a pistol described as "Mouser-like" and used for killing birds and three mobile phones believed to be used for illicit communication.
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