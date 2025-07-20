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Assam cops seize heroin worth Rs 6.2 crore in Cachar, two arrested

Assam cops seize heroin worth Rs 6.2 crore in Cachar, two arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 6.22 crore in Cachar district and arrested two individuals. Earlier, a drug bust in South Salmara-Mankachar led to the arrest of a man and seizure of banned capsules.

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Assam cops seize heroin worth Rs 6.2 crore in Cachar, two arrested

The Assam police arrested two individuals with heroin worth over Rs 6 crore in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Based on credible intelligence, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by @cacharpolice at Saptagram area under Dholai police station," Sarma said in an X post late on Saturday evening.

He said 1.22 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.22 crore was seized in the operation.

"Two were arrested in this regard. Kudos to @assampolice," Sarma added. 

Earlier, a major drug bust was carried out late night on July 4 in Kuralbhanga Part-II village, South Salmara-Mankachar, where police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized a large quantity of banned pharmaceutical capsules.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Kalapani Outpost, led by the outpost in-charge and including SI(P) Bikash Kr Roy, ASI Ranjit Kr Barman, and ASI Mohibul Hoque, raided the village around 8:45 PM. The suspect, identified as Momirul Mollah, a resident of the same locality, was apprehended at the spot.

Edited By: Avantika
Published On: Jul 20, 2025
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