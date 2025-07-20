Assam cops seize heroin worth Rs 6.2 crore in Cachar, two arrested

The Assam police arrested two individuals with heroin worth over Rs 6 crore in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Based on credible intelligence, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by @cacharpolice at Saptagram area under Dholai police station," Sarma said in an X post late on Saturday evening.

He said 1.22 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.22 crore was seized in the operation.

"Two were arrested in this regard. Kudos to @assampolice," Sarma added.

Earlier, a major drug bust was carried out late night on July 4 in Kuralbhanga Part-II village, South Salmara-Mankachar, where police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized a large quantity of banned pharmaceutical capsules.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Kalapani Outpost, led by the outpost in-charge and including SI(P) Bikash Kr Roy, ASI Ranjit Kr Barman, and ASI Mohibul Hoque, raided the village around 8:45 PM. The suspect, identified as Momirul Mollah, a resident of the same locality, was apprehended at the spot.