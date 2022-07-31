The Hailakandi Police, seized a truck loaded with suspected illegal fertilizers from Panchgram area and detained one suspect on Sunday.

700 bags of illegal fertilizers were recovered from the seized truck bearing registration number - NL 01AF 4472, which was on its way to Cachar district via the Assam-Tripura Border area.

"Acting on a tip-off, we started our search operations and seized the illegal fertilizer-laden truck in early morning. After questioning the truck driver, we got to know that it was coming from Siliguri. The honorable Chief Minister of Assam has directed to prevent and stop all the illegal transportation in our district and following his instructions we are continuing our drive against illegal goods Transport", a police officer stated.

According to a police source, the seized 700 bags of illegal fertilizers are worth Rs 1 crore. An investigation for the same has been initiated by the district police.