Assam's Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRP) on May 8 night achieved a major security breakthrough following the recovery of illegal firearms from a train passenger.

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP team conducted a targeted check in Coach No. H1 of Train No. 15909 DN Avadh Assam Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

During the operation, two illegal 7.65 mm pistols along with 40 rounds of ammunition were recovered from a passenger.

The accused has been identified as Jamir Hussain, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Khagarigan village under Thalamara police station in Sonitpur district, Assam.

Authorities have confirmed that necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the individual.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.