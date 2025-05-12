Assam cops seize Yaba worth Rs 2 crore in Sadarashi, two arrested
Assam police seized yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore in Sadarashi and arrested two suspects. The state government continues its strong anti-drug campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam's Sribhumi police recovered 10,000 YABA tablets worth approximately Rs 2 crore from Sadarashi.
Two drug peddlers were also arrested in connection with the seizure, marking a significant breakthrough in the state’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Assam police for their efforts, tweeting his appreciation and reaffirming the state's commitment under the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign.
Earlier last week, the Assam police arrested two individuals with drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore in the Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The arrests were made from Salchapra in Silchar.
A total of 847 gram of heroin and 4.035 kg of opium were seized from them.
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