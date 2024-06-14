The Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police, G P Singh, took to Twitter to honor the brave police personnel who lost their lives while on duty outside Assam during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a tweet, DGP G P Singh said, "The Police personnel who were stationed outside of Assam during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, who have lost their lives while on duty, I pay tribute to the ultimate sacrifice of three Assam Policemen who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties by posthumously awarding them the Gold Medal of the Director General of Police."

The officers honored with the Gold Medal of the Director General of Police are:

19th Battalion Havildar Biman Fukan, known for his dedication and commitment, Habildar Biman Fukan served with valor in the 19th Battalion;

5th Battalion Lance Nayak Manoj Gogoi, Lance Nayak Manoj Gogoi, from the 5th Battalion, displayed exemplary courage and devotion to duty;

Constable 422 Mintu Roy of 1st Battalion, Constable Mintu Roy, serving in the 1st Battalion, exhibited an unwavering commitment to upholding law and order.

The posthumous recognition with the Gold Medal of the Director General of Police is an acknowledgment of their dedication, valor, and ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of the nation.