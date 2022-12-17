The Assam agriculture department has launched an immediate inquiry into the scam in the Golaghat district agriculture department after the video of Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia scolding Haren Saikia, an agriculture officer in Sensowa circle in Khumtai for taking bribe from farmers surfaced on social media and news. A day after Agriculture Minister Atul Bora announced an inquiry based on a complaint by Mrinal Saikia, Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Department Tejprasad Bhosal arrived in Golaghat on December 16.

Before starting the investigation , the Investigating Officer consulted MLA Mrinal Saikia and took his opinion on the matter and allegations. The officer held a closed-door meeting with Saikia and collected necessary documents. Notably ,The investigating officer has already received a lot of corruption charges against Haren Saikia.

Speaking to reporters, Tejprasad Bhosal said that he will launch an inquiry at the Golaghat district agriculture office on December 17. District Agriculture Officer Ranjit Sharma, AGMARK Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Ranjan Baruah and Horticulture Department Nodal Officer Mridul Sharma will also be taken under scanner and will be questioned on the matter.

Earlier on December 13, Expressing his displeasure over the corruption of officers BJP MLA from Khumtai on December 13 had put bribe in the pocket of Agriculture officer Haren Saikia for taking bribes from farmers.

In a video shared on social media , the BJP MLA was seen scolding the agriculture officer for delaying the paperwork’s of a teacher. However, the officer denied any allegations against him and said that he is performing his job decently.

Speaking to reporters Mrinal Saikia said that he gave the money to the officer to teach him a lesson and set an example as to how shameful is it to take bribe from people . He said that he has been receiving many complaints from the farmers that corrupt practices are taking place in the agriculture department office premises.

“The teacher came to me and said the he needs the signature of the agriculture officer to complete his documentation on PM Kisan Scheme but the officer kept on asking for money from him and denied signature.”, Mrinal Saikia said.

“I suggest government should see if the official work can be done without these people. If office works are done properly we do not need such corrupt people in the department”., Saikia added.

“Farmers come to me complaining that they do not receive the government allotted items meant for them after repeatedly visiting the agriculture office. This is insane and unfortunate. There are even ‘Dalals’ who are actively working in this department. I have been receiving complaints from the farmers continuously and this is why I had personally had to visit the agriculture office.” Saikia further added.