In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, executed two successful traps today, leading to the arrest of government officials involved in bribery schemes.

Dapendra Nath Brahma, a Senior Assistant at the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer in Golakganj, Dhubri, was apprehended along with Naba Krishna Roy, the Block Elementary Education Officer himself. Brahma was caught accepting a bribe in conspiracy with Roy for updating the service book of the complainant. The operation also resulted in the arrest of Naba Krishna Roy, highlighting the interconnected nature of corruption within the bureaucratic system.

Earlier in the day, Rani Bora, the Accountant at the office of the District Agricultural Officer in Jorhat. Bora was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in her office. The bribe was reportedly demanded in exchange for processing the travelling allowance of a complainant. This swift action underscores the commitment of the Directorate to root out corruption from government institutions.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption confirmed these arrests through their official social media handles, emphasizing their dedication to upholding integrity and accountability within government departments. These arrests serve as a stern warning to corrupt officials across Assam that their illicit activities will not be tolerated, and they will be held accountable for their actions.

The crackdown on corruption is a vital step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in governance, and the Directorate's efforts are commendable in this regard. Citizens can now have renewed faith in the administration's commitment to combatting corruption and promoting ethical conduct within the public service sector.