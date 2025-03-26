The Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Dhubri, is facing serious allegations after reportedly facilitating a three-month hospital training program in direct violation of an official order issued by the Director of Health Services (DHS), Hengrabari, Guwahati-36.

The directive, Order No. HSE/Misc/223/2016/6465, was allegedly disregarded by Joint Director Natyabir Das, who is now embroiled in accusations of corruption and procedural misconduct.

In response to the allegations, Das defended his actions, stating that he had received verbal assurance from the Director of Health Services, Guwahati, permitting him to allow recognized D.Pharm candidates to undertake training at health centers in Dhubri district.

However, this verbal approval contradicts the official directive, raising concerns over the legitimacy of the process. Sources indicate that candidates from Kokrajhar district were also allowed to apply, bypassing local candidates, further deepening the controversy.

Reports say that Das and an associate are running an alleged fraudulent scheme, where amounts between Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000 were reportedly collected from candidates in exchange for securing placements in the training program.

Additionally, Das’s absence from his official chamber has raised further suspicions. Sources allege that he has been operating from a separate section within the department’s campus, allegedly conducting these unauthorized activities away from oversight.

Following Das’s appointment as Joint Director, there has been a surge in applications for the three-month training, but officials and health department staff have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of transparency in the selection process.