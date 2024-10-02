Parents of students at Fekamari Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya have filed a formal complaint with the district commissioner of South Salmara Mankachar, accusing school officials of large-scale corruption and misuse of government funds.

The complaint alleges that Warden/Superintendent Begum Fatema Munsura and Accountant/Caretaker Motior Rahman embezzled lakhs of rupees for student facilities and supplies. Parents claim their children have been deprived of basic amenities and educational materials.

Most troubling are accusations of misconduct by the male accountant, who allegedly enters the girls' bathing areas and makes inappropriate advances. These incidents have reportedly caused some students to leave the hostel.

The complaint details several instances of financial impropriety. Despite a government allocation of Rs 100 per student for medical care, parents say they are often told to remove their children from the hostel for minor ailments. A recent increase in funds for milk and fruit appears to have had no impact on students' diets.

The situation came to a head on May 17, when 20-30 students suffered from food poisoning after consuming spoiled fish. Parents were forced to seek medical treatment for their children at a local hospital.

Despite repeated attempts to involve local education officials, parents say no action has been taken to address these serious concerns.