At a time when the Assam government is trying to boast up the history of Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan on the eve of his 400th birth anniversary across the nation, a corruption charge has been levelled against an alleged 'Grade 4' employee while disbursing the fund to a local businessman.

As per sources, a 'Grade 4' employee at the DC office, Chirang who has been acting as a 'Grade 3' employee allegedly embezzled a fund worth over 4 lakh allocated by the state government to conduct the Lachit Diwas function in the Chirang district.

Reportedly, Jeevan Phukan Roy the accused 'Grade 4' employee allocated the work order to build the tent house for the Lachit Diwas function to one Anand Sarkar. However, upon completion of the work, the work order was never provided to the complainee.

Notably, the district administration official allegedly siphoned the fund from the treasury office by submitting the work order and bypassing the money to some other contractor.

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As per the complainee, Anand Sarkar the district administration officials asked him to sort out the matter with the contractor and settle the matter.

Now, Jeevan Phukan Roy, a Class IV employee of the Chirang district collector's office, has been accused of embezzling huge amounts of money in the name of passing bills in exchange for work.

Anand Sarkar, the owner of the tent house, has also alleged that if contacted, Jeevan Phukan always expressed a mysterious statement.

Sarkar alleged that Jiwan Phukan Roy had already embezzled all the money through the treasury and on the contrary, said that Rs 50,000 has been deposited into his account while the submitted bill was Rs 4 lakh.

Speaking to the media, the ADC of Chirang said, "We have to look into the matter in a detailed matter and some of the funds have already been released and the rest will go back to the treasury."