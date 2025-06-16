A complaint has been lodged with the Chief Minister of Assam against Dipankar Gupta, an Assistant Statistical Officer at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Dhubri. This complaint accuses Gupta of rampant corruption and the accumulation of disproportionate assets during his 25-year tenure at the agency.

Dubbed "Mr. 10%" in the complaint, Gupta is alleged to have demanded a 10-12 per cent advance for sanctioning schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The complaint describes Gupta as an extra-organisational employee who has been illicitly handling the MGNREGA portal at the district level. Despite the presence of qualified District Project Managers and Additional District Project Managers, Gupta is said to have deprived them of their assignments "in collusion with the District Authority." This raises questions about the oversight and checks within the agency.

Further allegations include claims of Gupta's wealth, suggesting he has amassed property worth approximately 15 crore rupees in just four years through corrupt practices. Supporting evidence reportedly includes newspaper clippings and photographs published in Assamese dailies, which add weight to the accusations.

The complaint outlines a portfolio of alleged assets, such as "crores of cash in the form of fixed deposits," landed properties in Dhubri town, a flat in Guwahati, and immoveable properties in Alipurduar, West Bengal. It also raises concerns about potential misconduct, citing "several forgeries in official documents like MGNREGA sanction letters and others." These details paint a troubling picture of potential misuse of power and resources.

Complainants have called for an immediate inquiry into these allegations and urged for Gupta's suspension or transfer to facilitate a fair investigation.

Efforts to reach Dipankar Gupta for comment have been unsuccessful at the time of reporting, and the District Administration has not yet issued an official statement.