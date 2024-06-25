The corruption in the distribution of relief materials has been exposed in Inatpur, Longai, as a viral audio clip circulates, highlighting the involvement of brokers and local officials. The audio, which has caused widespread outrage, reveals the looting of relief supplies intended for flood victims.

According to a local source, Dilip Das, who identified himself in the audio, he was transporting three sacks of relief rice, a sack of dal, and a carton of oil. These materials were allegedly being misappropriated under the supervision of the headquarters circle officer's office, implicating several local officials.

The viral audio specifically names Monti Deb, a teacher and representative of Swami Swapan Das, the BJP booth committee president, along with Sayed Uddin, a member of the Longai Inatpur panchayat. These individuals are accused of facilitating the misallocation of relief supplies, raising questions about the integrity of the relief distribution process.

Dilip Das's account suggests a broader issue of corruption and misuse of resources, with a section of individuals exploiting the relief efforts for personal gain. This revelation has led to public outcry and calls for immediate action.