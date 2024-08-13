A new 16 km solar fence was inaugurated in the southern portion of Raimona National Park on World Elephant Day, August 12, aiming to reduce human-elephant conflicts in Assam. This initiative, supported by WWF-India in collaboration with the Kachugaon Forest Division, WTI, and Aaranyak, aims to safeguard both human and elephant populations.

The solar fence stretching across the periphery of seven villages—Dumbazar, Amritpur, Oxiguri, Raimona, Charaigaon, Janali, and Bongaon was installed to protect over 2,498 households. This cost-effective solution is designed for ease of maintenance, with a local fence maintenance committee established for ongoing management.

Key dignitaries at the inauguration included Suman Mohapatro, CHD, BTC Forest; Bhanu Sinha, DFO Kachugaon; Anupam Sarmah, Team Leader, Brahmaputra Landscape, WWF-India; Sanatan Deka, Manager, Manas Landscape, WTI; Sunit Das, Associate Coordinator, WWF-India; and David Smith, Associate Coordinator, WWF-India.

Raimona National Park which was declared a national park in 2021 is part of the Ripu-Chirang Elephant Reserve and covers an area of 422 sq km. The park is home to several key species, including tigers, elephants and the endangered Golden Langur. The new solar fence builds on the success of an earlier 11 km fence installed in 2023 along the southern boundary of the park which has already benefited around 247 households in four villages.

The installation of these solar fences is part of a broader effort to manage human-elephant interactions which are common in the region. With Assam holding the second-highest population of elephants in India, estimated at 5,719 in 2017 and a reported 208 elephant deaths and over 561 human fatalities between 2014 and 2022 due to conflicts, the need for effective measures is critical.

The solar fence is designed to prevent conflicts while allowing movement for other animals, including livestock and wild ungulates. Both the community and the Forest Department will monitor the fence to ensure its effectiveness and maintenance.