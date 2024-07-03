In a tragic turn of events, Priyanka Tamuli Phukan, a teacher at Cotton Collegiate Government Higher Secondary School, has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Bhargav, the wife of a senior journalist.

The accident occurred on the banks of the Dighali pond on Saturday when Bhargav was struck by an i20 vehicle bearing the registration number AS01BY0044. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving Bhargav critically injured. Despite efforts to save her, Bhargav succumbed to her injuries.

The Panbazar police, acting swiftly, managed to trace and seize the ill-fated vehicle. The vehicle is currently being held at the Panbazar police station as part of the ongoing investigation. A case has been registered under number 155/24.

After thorough questioning and gathering of evidence, the police arrested Priyanka Tamuli Phukan today. The exact details of her involvement in the incident are still being investigated, and authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragic accident.

The community is in shock as they grapple with the news of the accident and the subsequent arrest of a well-known educator. The authorities have assured the public that justice will be served, and they are committed to conducting a fair and thorough investigation.

Bhargav's family and friends are mourning her untimely demise, and calls for stricter road safety measures have been amplified in the wake of this incident. The Panbazar police have urged anyone with additional information regarding the accident to come forward to assist with the investigation.