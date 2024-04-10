In a devastating turn of events, Kalina Barua, a first-year student from Cotton University, attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of the Pranalaya PG. The incident which occurred at the student residence has left the university community in shock and mourning.

Kalina's desperate act of jumping from the PG's second floor resulted in severe injuries. She was swiftly transported to the Gauhati Medical College hospital for urgent medical treatment. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Kalina tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The circumstances leading to Kalina's decision to take such drastic action remain unclear. The incident has sparked deep concern and reflection within the university community, prompting discussions on mental health awareness and support systems for students.