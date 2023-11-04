Assam's Cotton University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, has garnered international recognition by being included in the prestigious list of the World's Top 2% Scientists by Elsevier.

Elsevier, a global leader in providing information analytics and publishing scientific research, annually compiles the list of the World's Top 2% Scientists, recognizing the outstanding contributions of researchers and professionals across various scientific fields.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam's Cabinet and Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Deka and Cotton University. He praised the achievement, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Cotton University VC and eminent scientist Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka on being featured in the list of World's Top 2% Scientists by Elsevier. This is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the research capabilities of universities in Assam. Best wishes and kudos."

Elsevier plays a crucial role in supporting researchers and healthcare professionals by providing them with valuable information and resources to advance science and improve outcomes for the benefit of society.