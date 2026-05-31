Assam council of ministers to be expanded on June 5: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31 announced that the state Council of Ministers will be expanded on June 5, ending days of speculation over the induction of new faces into the BJP-led NDA government.

Making the announcement on X, Sarma said, “I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded on 5 June 2026.”

The announcement comes less than a month after Sarma began his second consecutive term as chief minister following the NDA’s emphatic victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. He had earlier indicated that the cabinet expansion would take place after the conclusion of the Assembly session and during the first week of June.

The current ministry was sworn in on May 12, with Sarma and a limited number of ministers taking the oath initially. Several departments have since remained directly under the chief minister, fuelling expectations of a broader cabinet reshuffle and fresh appointments.

Political observers expect the expansion to accommodate a mix of experienced leaders and new entrants from the BJP and its alliance partners. However, the chief minister has not disclosed the names of those likely to be inducted.

Before the formation of the new government, Sarma had indicated that the Assam cabinet could eventually have around 18 to 19 ministers, although the final composition would be decided in consultation with the party leadership.

The expansion is expected to complete the structure of the NDA 3.0 government in Assam as it prepares to push ahead with its governance and development agenda for the next five years.